Oxford throws a ‘Boo’ fest

The 'Ghostbusters' logo glows on the Oxford Performing Arts Center as part of Monday night’s Halloween laser light show. 

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — The laser light that emblazoned the “Ghostbusters” logo at the top of the Oxford Performing Arts Center Monday night signaled there was something strange in the neighborhood.

Even stranger things materialized downtown as Historic Main Street Oxford hosted its eighth annual Trick-or-Treat on Main Halloween celebration.