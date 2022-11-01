Oxford throws a ‘Boo’ fest

OXFORD — The laser light that emblazoned the “Ghostbusters” logo at the top of the Oxford Performing Arts Center Monday night signaled there was something strange in the neighborhood.
Even stranger things materialized downtown as Historic Main Street Oxford hosted its eighth annual Trick-or-Treat on Main Halloween celebration.
Several block-long lines featured kids and parents grabbing their share of the free candy being passed out at several different stations along both Main and Choccolocco streets.
Anyone in those lines were just as likely to find themselves behind a dragon or in front of the clown from the “It” movies.
Many youngsters took the chance to scream their way down a pair of blow-up slides and get pictures made with the mascots of both the Oxford Police and Fire departments.
A hay ride was also offered as a way to take in all the scenes in comfort.
The centerpiece attraction for the night was OPAC’s laser light show projected on the venue’s façade with a soundtrack of classic spooky music.
Oxford’s celebration had actually started a week earlier with the second annual Witches Ride and Walk on Main with registration proceeds benefiting Historic Main Street Oxford.
The Parks and Recreation Department also hosted activities and a costume contest at the Oxford Civic Center prior to the downtown celebrations getting underway.
Historic Main Street Oxford Director Hunter Gentry said the night had brought “a great crowd” to downtown.
Police Chief Bill Partridge reported halfway through the event the evening had gone without any troubles reported in the city.
One man, who only identified himself as a lifelong resident of Oxford, told an Anniston Star reporter, “I’ve never seen this many people in all my years here.”