Oxford third-graders surpass state average in reading scores

OXFORD — Third-grade students in the Oxford City School District surpassed the state average on the 2021-22 Alabama Comprehensive Assessment reading scores.
According to data released to the school board Tuesday morning, the district scored 81.38, with the state average being 77.7.
Coldwater Elementary scored the highest with 92.42, DeArmanville Elementary scored 86.15, and Oxford Elementary scored 72.37.
The reason the scores for Oxford Elementary were slightly lower is that the school has a higher percentage of students with disabilities and Spanish-speaking students, according to the superintendent’s office.
This is the second consecutive month of positive test score news for the district.
In July, the school board learned the district’s third-graders scored 85.14 in math, surpassing the state’s average score of 77.7.
Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley said the state has not set a firm date on when the embargo for the full score panel will be ended, but it was expected sometime in the fall.