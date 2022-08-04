 Skip to main content
Oxford teachers start the year with festival atmosphere

Oxford public school teachers enjoy a “tailgate party” Wednesday supplied by food trucks as part of their start-of-school celebration.

OXFORD — City students won’t be showing up for another week, but their teachers got an early start to the new school year Wednesday with a morning best described as their pep rally before they man their classrooms for the tasks ahead.

“The Institute 2022: On Target For Success” was the erudite title of the morning’s agenda and the knowledge disseminated was distilled into a simple message: The teachers of Oxford are appreciated, are supported and as a unified team, will successfully lead each individual student to the point of being well-equipped to tackle life’s challenges.