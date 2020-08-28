Oxford takes steps to create city health care authority

OXFORD — The city took its first step to establish its own health care authority during Thursday night’s City Council meeting.
Council members approved an application to incorporate the Health Care Authority of the City of Oxford, a new board which could provide oversight for medical and health care operations in the city. Incorporating members include Cathy Denson, Samuel Hazle and Daniel Robertson, all Oxford residents. The application will next be filed with the Calhoun County probate judge’s office, and then proceed through authorization from the state. The resolution approving the application says the council declares the authority’s creation as “wise, expedient and necessary.”
According to council President Chris Spurlin, members of the public had approached the council about creating the board after a meeting in late July, when the current operating status of Oxford Emergency Medical Service, an ambulance service operating in Oxford, was discussed at length.
“They’ll be checking in to make sure that we’re stable, that we’re ready; if there’s any kind of hospital that wants to come into the area, we’d have to have a health board,” Spurlin said after the meeting.
No plans yet exist for an Oxford hospital, but Spurlin characterized the move as preemptive, should the city need a governing body for medical concerns.
The authority will have a seven-person board of directors appointed by the City Council, with four-year terms. According to Alabama law cited in the resolution, the authority will oversee health care facilities including hospitals, retirement homes, nursing homes and ambulance facilities and services, among others.
During the meeting that prompted the authority’s creation, Oxford EMS interim Director Tom Dixon spoke to the City Council about the ambulance service’s uncertain future.
Dixon took his seat at the helm in late March; four of the five members of the Oxford EMS board resigned without explanation in January, and four new members were appointed by the city that month. Just a few days later, former Director Ricky Howell and members of his family, also employees, had their employment with the service terminated.
In the months since Dixon and the mostly new board had searched for a way to make the long-ailing service financially viable, the COVID-19 pandemic began to strain the health care industry, Dixon told council members.
“Revenue has been reduced even further for EMS,” Dixon told the council in July. “Call volume is down, directly related to COVID-19.”
Outstanding debts and lawsuits filed by former employees, including a new one filed by Howell, also crowd the path forward for the service. At the request of Oxford EMS leadership, the City Council at that meeting approved an emergency appropriation of $140,000 to keep the company and its service active.
Leadership at the service has worked to find ways to save money, including some layoffs and a suspension of nonemergency service outside Oxford city limits. Meanwhile, the city Fire Department has started answering emergency calls if a fire station is closer to an emergency than the ambulance service, Spurlin said.
Spurlin said that city leaders hoped to see the authority formally established within a few months, depending on local and state application processing.
Also during the meeting, the City Council:
— Offered prayers for Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks, who has been in the hospital for about two weeks. Spurlin said after the meeting that Sparks is on the mend and will begin physical rehabilitation this week to build back his strength.
— Urged residents to participate in the 2020 census, which influences government funding for the city.
“If no citizen in Oxford did the census, it would cost the city $325 million,” said Craft.
The deadline to register is Sept. 30, according to City Clerk Alan Atkinson. Registration is online at my2020census.gov.
— Approved the refinance of general obligation warrants, following through on a plan discussed during the prior council meeting and spearheaded by Andrew Waid, a representative of investment banking firm Frazer Lanier, and Mayor Alton Craft. Refinancing will save the city more than $4 million, according to Waid’s estimate from a prior meeting.
The first three bonds of four were approved Thursday; the firm is working on a fourth, which might be approved later.
— Issued a change order to renovation work at the Oxford Performing Arts Center, increasing the cost by $31,707. The money will pay for additional office and storage space, among other improvements, according to Crystal Hancock, director of development for OPAC.
— Authorized the mayor to buy six manual monitor/defibrillators from ZOLL Medical Corporation for $188,933.
— Renamed Swagat Way in the McIntosh Trails subdivision at the request of a resident; the road is now named Dabbs Road.
— Approved the purchase of property at 230 Ross Street, beside the city cemetery, a few blocks from OPAC, for about $55,000.
— Reduced a lien on property on Moore Street from just over $7,000 to $4,000, allowing a church next door to purchase the land and make it a parking lot.
— Appointed Tonya Sargent to the Keep Oxford Beautiful board to fill the unexpired term of Leigh Ann Beshears, which ends Nov. 2.