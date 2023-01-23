 Skip to main content
Oxford short-term rental ordinance clears Planning Commission; heads to city council

OXFORD — The city Planning Commission has sent its recommendation to City Council for approval of an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance which provides a set of use regulations and establishes minimum standards for short-term rental dwellings within the city.

Planning Commission members met in a special called meeting Jan. 19 after the city council fine tuned the ordinance recommendations during a work session on Jan. 11.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.