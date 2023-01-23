Oxford short-term rental ordinance clears Planning Commission; heads to city council

OXFORD — The city Planning Commission has sent its recommendation to City Council for approval of an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance which provides a set of use regulations and establishes minimum standards for short-term rental dwellings within the city.
Planning Commission members met in a special called meeting Jan. 19 after the city council fine tuned the ordinance recommendations during a work session on Jan. 11.
The procedure to amend zoning ordinances requires they be approved by the commission, then sent to the council for final approval.
City Council will now, as part of their regular session agenda Tuesday night, consider scheduling a public hearing on the ordinance at their Feb. 14 meeting after which the first official vote to place the ordinance into local law would take place.
The new ordinance would require no two units be allowed within 1,500 linear feet of each other within a residentially zoned area; operators would have to acquire a business license from the city and an individual permit for each property; would have to abide by local fire codes and inspections; be subject to the city’s 8 percent hotel/lodging tax; and permits would have to obtain final approval by the city council.
Tuesday’s council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. with a work session scheduled at 6 p.m. at Oxford City Hall.
