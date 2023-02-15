 Skip to main content
Oxford sets Feb. 28 for short-term rental ordinance public hearing

OXFORD A public hearing on an ordinance establishing regulations for short-term rental properties has been set for the Feb. 28 regular session of the Oxford City Council.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on that date at City Hall.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.