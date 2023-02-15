Oxford sets Feb. 28 for short-term rental ordinance public hearing

OXFORD — A public hearing on an ordinance establishing regulations for short-term rental properties has been set for the Feb. 28 regular session of the Oxford City Council.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on that date at City Hall.
Council members approved the date during their Tuesday night meeting held to consider the new ordinance, which received the recommendation for approval from the Oxford Planning Commission on Feb. 19.
The ordinance would require each short-term rental operator to not only obtain a business license from the city but have an individual permit for each property being used, with each requiring City Council approval.
After council received the ordinance back from the planning commission on Jan. 24, Council President Chris Spurlin objected to the resolution because it didn’t include a requirement that neighboring property owners be provided with a contact number for the rental operators.
“With that," Spurlin said at the time, "I don’t think you are going to rent to people who are going to cause problems. The owners should have to provide the neighbors with a contact number if there are any problems.”
Spurlin forced the issue noting it would take unanimous consent by the council to proceed and strongly suggested his vote would not be in favor thereby causing the ordinance to be revised and re-advertised allowing for the proper public notice as prescribed by law.
Council members also approved a new tax abatement for Associated MetalCast, LLC and ADCON, LLC to aid and assist in plans to construct and equip a new precision machining facility with a total investment of $9.4 million.
Officials said the companies received their first tax abatement in 2008 having only 12 employees and ended 2012 with 129 employees.
Approval was also given to award the bid from Hale Building Company in Anniston for $824,940 for Choccolocco Park Renovations and Signature Field softball locker rooms.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.