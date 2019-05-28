OXFORD — Residents here will soon get the chance to vote on whether to allow Sunday alcohol sales within the city.
Thanks to a resolution passed in the Oxford City Council meeting Tuesday night, a referendum will be held on July 23 in which residents will vote whether to authorize the city to approve and regulate the sale of alcohol on Sundays.
The decision to allow Sunday sales has been debated in recent years, and the city held an open forum on the topic last May. In February, the council voted to seek permission from Alabama legislators to hold the citywide vote.
With permission secured and a notification of the election placed in The Star on Sunday, Tuesday night’s meeting saw the council pass a resolution that served to remove the final roadblock to a city vote.
According to the resolution, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 23, with residents casting votes at their normal polling place for city elections.
Councilman Steven Waits said the city wants everyone to be aware of the vote.
“I think it is good for us to make sure our citizens know,” Waits said of the vote. “For something as unique and special as this, we need to kind of go out of our way to let them know it would be happening.”
Jennifer Soeung, a manager at Oxford restaurant The Gridiron, said the ability to sell alcohol on Sundays would help keep business in Oxford.
“Right now, everyone floods into Anniston and other places on Sunday, and that puts a damper on all business in Oxford,” Soeung said. “Especially on days of big games or races.”
Soeung said that the restaurant sees reduced business on Sunday compared to its locations in Gadsden and Centre, which allow alcohol sales on Sunday.
Soeung said she believes the benefits of authorizing alcohol sales on Sunday would not be limited to just restaurants.
“I think the city of Oxford as a whole would flourish,” Soeung said.
In other business, the council:
Appointed Jimmy Slick, Karen Cobb and Sam Hazle to serve on the city’s Emergency Medical Services Committee.
Approved an agreement with McCarter Engineering to provide new circuits at Choccolocco Park for a holiday light show.
Authorized Mayor Alton Craft to seek an easement for distribution of electricity for the city’s kayaking and recreational services.
Approved resolutions to condemn three different structures located on Turner Road, Ponderosa Trail, and Beck Road in Oxford.