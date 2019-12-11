OXFORD — The city is selling land near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Alabama 21, adjacent to the site of a previously announced entertainment complex.
Cornerstone Oxford, LLC, purchased the land for $250,000 from the city after the council declared the property surplus Tuesday night in a unanimous vote. The plot sits on Spring Branch Road near the Jefferson’s restaurant and the site of the former Blue Spring cotton mill. The city earlier this year bonded $5 million to fund the development and construction of an indoor entertainment complex at the mill site, to be owned and operated by 360 Media, a private company founded in Calhoun County.
Council President Chris Spurlin declined to comment on the expected use of the land or the nature of Cornerstone Oxford, which appeared to be a local LLC established by Cornerstone PFMW Management, a Florida-based property management firm. Both companies list John P. Clancy as their registered agent; Clancy lists mailing addresses in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Mason, Ohio, on records filed with the secretary of state in both locations.
“I think it’s something people will enjoy,” Spurlin said after the council’s pre-meeting work session. “I would expect an announcement very soon.”
The council also rezoned land on East Sixth Street that included the city Fire Department and Public Library, just behind City Hall, changing the zoning from residential to a “neighborhood shopping center” district. Spurlin confirmed that the change was to bring those addresses in line with the rest of the area; City Hall, for instance, was already included in a shopping center zone.
He confirmed that the city had no plans to make any changes at the sites themselves; the fire station and library are expected to remain as they are.
During its meeting, the City Council also:
— Appropriated $10,000 for Community Enabler Developer, an Anniston-based organization that helps low-income families in both cities with food, clothing, utilities and more.
— The council also appropriated $2,000 for the Center for Substance Abuse; $15,000 for Interfaith Ministries; $5,000 for Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association; $6,000 for the Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties; and $10,000 for the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.
— Authorized a one-time $50 pay raise for employees, and gave the employees Dec. 23 off from work. The change allows employees time off from Dec. 21-26; previously, they would have worked the Monday before Christmas.
— Rescheduled the next council meeting for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The council typically meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, but that would have their meeting set for Christmas Eve, a city holiday.