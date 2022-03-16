Oxford schools score 'highest level' in audit

The Oxford public school system received its financial report card Tuesday and found it had passed with flying colors.
Dr. Shannon Stanley, presiding over her first board meeting as superintendent, introduced Katie Condit from the accounting firm of MDA Professional Group, P.C., to give the findings of the school district’s annual audit.
“We are issuing what is called an ‘unmodified opinion’ which means the numbers in the financial statements are materially correct,” Condit said. “As an audit opinion goes, that is the highest level of opinion an auditor can issue on a financial statement.”
Condit also reported the district had “paid down your debt” by $8 million over the past year.
The audit showed a total revenue of $59.9 million for the year ending in Sept. 2021 — an increase of $3.7 million over the previous year which Condit credited to “an increase in local funds.”
“There has been an increase in revenue from city sales taxes and property taxes,” Condit said.
The district also received the “unmodified opinion” on its handling of federal funding of major programs including a preschool development grant, food distribution, school breakfast, school lunch and COVID-19 relief.
“That’s another A-plus,” Condit said.
Board members also approved a new part-time bus shop assistant position and approved out-of-state field trips for the C.E. Hanna Elementary Greeenpower team and Robotics team.
Stanley noted Oxford High School would be holding a “Junior/Senior College/Career Exploration Day” on Friday, March 18.
“We are excited to see our students pursuing and exploring careers and colleges,” Stanley said. “The advisement process and giving them the opportunity to do that is wonderful in preparing them to take that next step the day after graduation.”