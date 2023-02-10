Oxford Schools Foundation to host ‘Edible Evening’ on March 9

OXFORD — The Oxford City Schools Education Foundation will host its annual “Edible Evening for Education” from 5 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at the Oxford High School Sports Arena-Gymnasium.
The “Edible Evening for Education” is designed to be a community event filled with entertainment, fellowship and food.
All proceeds from the event go to enhance the educational opportunities for the students of Oxford City Schools.
The following food vendors are currently scheduled to be represented: Olive Garden, Chicken Salad Chick, Cutters Pizza, Honey Baked Ham, Jim ‘N Nick’s BBQ, Texas Roadhouse, Small Cakes, Chick-fil-A, Gary Mason BBQ and Kin Express.
Entertainment will be provided by Jacket Singsations and the Oxford High School Jazz Band.
Tickets are required for entry and can be purchased for $13.58 online at ticketbud.com.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.