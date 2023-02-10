 Skip to main content
Oxford Schools Foundation to host ‘Edible Evening’ on March 9

OXFORD The Oxford City Schools Education Foundation will host its annual  “Edible Evening for Education” from 5 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at the Oxford High School Sports Arena-Gymnasium.

The “Edible Evening for Education” is designed to be a community event filled with entertainment, fellowship and food.

