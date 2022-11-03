Oxford Schools Education Foundation announces ‘Breakfast with Santa’ Dec. 13

OXFORD — Santa has committed to helping open the Christmas season in Oxford by hosting the Oxford City Schools Education Foundation’s 13th annual “Christmas with Santa” on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Oxford High School cafeteria.
The Foundation has provided more than $500,000 since its inception to help fund programs including fine arts, teaching supplies, technology and STEM robotics.
Ticket holders for the breakfast will receive pancakes and sausage served by Christmas elves. A special Christmas surprise will be provided for every child, and there’ll be the opportunity to have a picture made with Santa.
Entertainment will be provided by local school choirs and many Christmas characters.
Ornament decorating will be available on site along with specialty items sold by Buff City Soaps and Oxford Nutrition.
Breakfasts will be held at 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.