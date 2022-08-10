Oxford school director shares first day with students, staff

OXFORD — School Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley began the first day of school Wednesday just like many of the parents of her system’s students.
Stanley first got her own child ready and off to class. Then, heading out to meet and greet the staffs and students of the district’s six schools, she became one of the parents experiencing the dreaded morning school traffic.
“It actually wasn’t bad,” Stanley said. “I think traffic is as good as it can be on the first day and many parents are wanting to come in with their children now that the schools are more open than they were during COVID.”
That observation was the same about what she was seeing overall as she toured the district.
“Things are going pretty well,” Stanley said. “It’s been a very smooth beginning of the school year with a lot of smiling faces of kids, parents and teachers. We’re just really excited to get the year started.”
While the schools are still following COVID protocols, Stanley said there is an awareness within the staff of having to reacclimate students to a normalcy.
“I think it’s a ‘new normal’ and just being aware of trying to stay healthy and keep things sanatized,” she said. “And, that’s really for everything. We have colds, the flu and viruses. After all, these are schools with children in them.”
Stanley said the district views it as very important to build relationships with students and for students and teachers to get to know one another — and then getting the parents more involved in the mix.
“That is important because we are coming back and trying to establish this ‘new normal’ where there is a lot of engagement and interaction among our students, teachers and parents,” she said. “Our principals have done an excellent job in making that time to get parents more involved than we have been able to do in the past.”
One of those principals, Brian McRae, is beginning his first year as the principal at C.E. Hanna, having transferred from the assistant principal’s post at Oxford High School. He said his best advice to parents about getting students ready to get back to class is to establish a routine.
“They need a routine getting them ready for school and then we have one once they reach campus,” McRae said. “They get used to those and it means a consistency for our students and offers a system for success.”
The Oxford district is implementing a program that essentially encourages students to “take possession of their own learning.”
McRae explained the physical education class has an exercise where the students choose their own exercise groups “and make their own decisions as long as they can handle it.”
“We then try to build on that where it helps them increase their critical thinking skills and other similar areas,” McRae said.
The visit to C.E. Hanna was a homecoming of sorts for Stanley as she served as principal there a decade ago and took time to take note the school serves a very special purpose.
“C.E. Hanna is the school where all of our students in Oxford and Hobson City come together to form a class that moves on through graduation,” she said.
Wednesday also marked the beginning of the first full school year with the Oxford High alumna sitting in the superintendent’s chair.
“I don’t take this opportunity for granted,” Stanley said. “I am a parent with a son in school, an Oxford High graduate, access to a great and dedicated staff, and a passion to see our students ready to succeed in life once they graduate. That’s pretty good motivation.”