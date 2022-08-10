 Skip to main content
Oxford school director shares first day with students, staff

School Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley shares a moment with students in Shannon Cochran’s sixth-grade class at C.E. Hanna Elementary School. Looking on from right is C.E. Hanna Principal Brian McRae.

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — School Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley began the first day of school Wednesday just like many of the parents of her system’s students.

Stanley first got her own child ready and off to class. Then, heading out to meet and greet the staffs and students of the district’s six schools, she became one of the parents experiencing the dreaded morning school traffic.