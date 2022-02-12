Oxford school board reviewing superintendent candidates

OXFORD — The Oxford Board of Education appears to be on track to appointing a new public school superintendent as early as next week.
Board members completed interviewing its top three candidates during three individual sessions conducted over a three-day period.
The process was made necessary due to the departure of 16-year Superintendent Dr. Jeff Goodwin to accept the position as president of Northwest-Shoals Community College in January.
The candidates who were called for an in-person interview were current St. Clair County School Superintendent Mike Howard; current Oxford City Schools Human Relations Director Dr. Christy Shepard; and former Boaz City Schools Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley.
Howard was elected to his current position in 2018 for a four-year term and announced in January he would not seek another term stating he was not retiring saying, “I am just not going to be an elected official anymore.” His current term expires at the end of this year.
Shepard has worked in the Oxford School District for 10 years serving as Oxford High assistant principal, Coldwater Elementary principal, district coordinator and the most recent year in her current position. She also served as a teacher and an assistant principal for the Talladega County Schools from 2002 until 2012.
Stanley, a 1986 Oxford High graduate, served five years as a principal in the Oxford system before spending two years as an assistant superintendent for Lee County Schools. She spent two years as assistant superintendent for Jefferson County Schools before being appointed to the Boaz position. She retired from that position in 2019 due to an issue with her husband’s health and joined the Southern Regional Education Board as a school improvement leadership coach. The family has returned to Oxford where her son is a freshman at Oxford High School.
Board Chairman Alex Davenport said those three candidates held the top scores after board members reviewed the applications of five total candidates.
“I am happy with the process and I believe it has gone very smoothly,” Davenport said.
Board members are taking the weekend to individually review the responses of the candidates and review those scores Tuesday morning.
“It is certainly our best hope to complete this process Tuesday morning,” Davenport said.
The board will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting in its board room on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7 a.m.