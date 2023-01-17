 Skip to main content
Oxford school board hears of new scholarship opportunity

Oxford TCI scholarship Armando Nunez Barry Russell

Oxford High School senior Armando Nunez received TCI’s Student of the Month Award for January from TCI President/CEO Barry Russell at Tuesday’s Oxford school board meeting.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — One Oxford High School senior is now in the running for a new scholarship opportunity sponsored by a local business.

Armando Nunez was presented an award of recognition and a gift card by TCI President/CEO Barry Russell during Tuesday’s school board meeting.

