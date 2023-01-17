Oxford school board hears of new scholarship opportunity

OXFORD — One Oxford High School senior is now in the running for a new scholarship opportunity sponsored by a local business.
Armando Nunez was presented an award of recognition and a gift card by TCI President/CEO Barry Russell during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Russell told the board this is the Anniston-based technology company’s way of encouraging students who are seeking careers in vocational trade fields.
“We wanted to find a way to give back to the community,” Russell said. “And, we realized even in technology there is a shortage of labor.”
“What we are trying to do is encourage and support students who are looking to a Career Tech education,” Russell said. “We want them to know they it’s OK to work with your hands. You can make a very good living working with your hands.”
He explained TCI is choosing from all qualified students in both the county and city systems to recognize a student of the month. Those students will become candidates for two scholarships that will be awarded in May.
Nunez is the first Oxford student to receive the recognition since the program began last fall.
“Thank you for investing in our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley.
Stanley also led a chorus of “Thanks,” accompanied by a video featuring both staff and students, as members of the board were feted as part of School Board Appreciation Month.
“I will tell you personally I am very blessed to have a board like this. It is a dream come true,” Stanley said. “They are so supportive of the students, staff, programs and activities. I appreciate them very much.”
