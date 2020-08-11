Oxford saves millions through bond refinancing, council learns

OXFORD — A City Council decision made earlier this year to refinance bonds has saved the city more than $4 million.
“That’s a present-value savings of over $4 million,” said Waid, who was projected in a Zoom internet call onto the screen at the Oxford Performing Arts Center’s main auditorium, where the council has hosted meetings to allow social distancing. “There’s a very strong appetite for the city’s bonds.”
Waid had met with the council in late February, just a few weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began, to encourage council members to take advantage of falling interest rates. At the time, Mayor Alton Craft had noted that incoming improvements like entertainment complex Big Time Entertainment and renovations at Quintard Mall would make the city more attractive to credit rating agencies.
Tuesday night, Craft reflected on the city’s improving finances, which had amounted to $68 million at the start of the current council’s term.
“I made a deal with Standard and Poor’s and Moody’s to keep our credit rating at $70 million,” the mayor said, addressing the council. “I asked them for four years to get it back up to $70 million and y’all did it in two.”
Oxford was Frazier Lanier’s second client ever, a relationship started in 1960, according to Craft. The investment firm has been a constant with the city ever since, he said.
Council President Chris Spurlin was glad to have heard the news.
“That’s a good way to start off a council meeting,” Spurlin said.
During its meeting, the council also:
— Heard from City Clerk Alan Atkinson about United States Census numbers; the census due date has been pushed up a month from Oct. 31 to Sept. 30, lopping off time the city needs to encourage more responses. Oxford’s current response rate is at about 67.5 percent, Atkinson said; Calhoun County is at about 62.4 percent, and Talladega County, into which part of Oxford stretches, is at around 50 percent.
Census results data are used in several ways, most often in determining the amount of federal aid and grant money a city, county or school system can receive.
— Approved a topographical survey at Choccolocco Park, the first step in creating a new set of multipurpose fields that can host football and lacrosse games, along with field lighting. The new fields will go near the soccer fields.
Craft said that games like lacrosse can damage fields not purpose-cultivated, leading to high maintenance costs, but a true multipurpose field should stand up to the sport.
— Held public hearings to condemn structures at 216 Mountain Ave. and 2026 Airport Road; no one spoke on behalf of the properties and the condemnations were approved.
— Moved the council meeting scheduled on Aug. 25 to Aug. 27; the meeting’s original date coincides with municipal elections, which last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 25.
— Amended an agreement with Calhoun County for election services; the amendment will include 33 plexiglass sneeze guards for employees working at voting sites, an additional layer of protection from the coronavirus. Atkinson said there won’t be an additional cost to the city, unless the sneeze guards need to be replaced.
— Issued a statement of support for a downtown development project spearheaded by Carol Frederick, an out-of-state developer, who presented a plan for an apartment complex and commercial space in October. Council members noted that the statement makes no guarantees about property, funding or other stipulations, but said Frederick required official documentation that the city supported investment in the area.
— Placed municipal liens on properties on Gray Street, Wanda Drive, Timothy Drive and Valleyview Drive.
— Declared three properties surplus that total about 1.54 acres, and authorized their sale to Site Acquisition Properties for $135,000. The land will be used in the development of new business in the Bynum area, Craft said.