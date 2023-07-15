Oxford’s Second Friday connects residents to their community

Around 4 p.m. Friday, visitors to Second Friday in Oxford, hosted by the Historical Main Street program, began filtering into Simmons Park on Main Street.
A country and rock singer, kid-friendly activities and about 10 food trucks geared up beneath a cloudy sky that shielded the guests from a July sun.
Hunter Gentry sat beneath an overhead tent and said he enjoyed watching the kids and families who come through the monthly event. Saturday mornings’ Market on Main takes place on the first and third Saturdays this summer from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We’re building a sense of community by doing this,” Gentry said, “and it is for residents and people from throughout northeast Alabama. We want Oxford to become a destination.”
His marketing assistant Siri Thackston said the Second Friday events and Market on Main had grown throughout the years.
“People love coming and seeing all the activities that connect them with the community of Oxford,” she said.
Around the corner on Choccolocco Street, which was closed for a car show, several cars were so bright that specators almost required sunglasses to view them. The older generation sat in lawn chairs and talked about their love for cars.
“We like to come to car shows anywhere,” said Ricky Humphries, the owner of a 1970 Dodge Challenger. “If we hear of a show, we go to it.”
Humphries raised the hood of his bright orange 1970 Dodge Challenger and pointed to the “Stroker Roller Motor” that he had added to the car’s engine.
“I made the air filter,” he said.
As the sun began setting — the event was due to wrap up at 9 p.m. — more guests began lining up for the Cousin’s Maine Lobster food truck and about nine others.
“My son wanted me to come down here and get him a lobster roll,” said customer Diane Smith.
