 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Oxford’s Second Friday connects residents to their community

hula hoops

Visiting Second Friday in Oxford July 14, Lucas Clark, 10, said he could successfully keep three hula hoops in the air, and he demonstrated his skills with two. He is the son of Rebecca and Derrick Clark of White Plains.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Around 4 p.m. Friday, visitors to Second Friday in Oxford, hosted by the Historical Main Street program, began filtering into Simmons Park on Main Street. 

A country and rock singer, kid-friendly activities and about 10 food trucks geared up beneath a cloudy sky that shielded the guests from a July sun. 

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 