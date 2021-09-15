Oxford’s road construction still moving forward

OXFORD — The Oxford City Council passed several resolutions to enter into agreements and bids related to the widening and reconstruction of Leon Smith Parkway and Friendship Road.
Discussions took place at the council meeting Tuesday about waiting on the possibility of receiving federal funds, but doing so would delay the long-planned improvements to those roads.
While there is no time set for the date of construction to begin, the passing of the agreements and bids is an important move forward, according to the city’s public information officer Lorie Denton.
“Things will begin moving quickly now,” she said after the meeting.
During the work session, discussions centered on recycling, on considering a partnership with a radio station, and on hiring two professionals to work with city employees.
A representative from Republic Services, which handles garbage pickup for the city, spoke on the feasibility of implementing a recycling program for household paper. At this time, the cost of recycling is still more expensive than garbage pickup. However, Council President Chris Spurlin asked the representative about the costs, which would be added to the approximate $1,000 per household that the city funds for Oxford residents.
The recycling cost would increase the monthly cost per household by six to eight dollars, if implemented by the city, and 10-12 dollars per household per month, if done by subscription.
Kevin Jenkins, the director of Calhoun County 911, recommended that the city form a partnership with WOXI-FM to promote, over the air, safety and emergency messages from community leaders. The year-round service could provide families who take part in city events, such as the Festival of Lights, with music and positive messages. Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge added to the discussion by saying that the partnership, which would cost $20,000, could be used in conjunction with the city’s need to get out messages during emergencies.
“We could send cell phone messages telling people to listen to the stations,” Partridge said.
Jake Durham of the Oxford Police Department and Mayor Alton Craft commented on the need to reduce the cost of insurance for city employees by hiring a health-and-wellness employee to help city employees and their family members be healthier and help the city save money on insurance costs. Also needed is a human-resource generalist to instruct new hires and assist other employees with their benefits.
At the formal meeting, the council passed several other resolutions on the following projects:
· Appropriated money for the purpose of self-contained breathing apparatuses for the fire department; also awarded the bid for a used diesel-powered forklift.
· Appropriated money for the installation of a fire alarm system at the maintenance building at Choccolocco Park.Awarded the bid for purchasing two community tornado shelters/safe rooms to be placed near the Friendship Community Center and at the city garage at Fire Station Six on U.S. 78 West.