Oxford’s Main Street program expecting growth

OXFORD — New store fronts, underground utilities, and restored buildings mark old downtown Oxford, where the next year is expected to be “bigger and better.”
That’s the word from the person in charge of making the picturesque business district a destination place for both visitors and business.
Hunter Gentry has been the director of Historic Main Street Oxford since 2017, assuming his duties just three years after the city received the title of a “designated Main Street Community” under the Main Street Alabama program.
Gentry admits not many people are fully aware of what the program does in maintaining a vital downtown.
“Historic Main Street Oxford is a department within the city of Oxford, but we are also a member of Main Street Alabama which is basically a branch for the National Trust for Historic Preservation,” Gentry explained. “The main focus of the program is community and economic development through historic preservation.”
Gentry said the department redevelops the historic downtown area and tries to bring in new businesses while also assisting businesses which were in existence before the formation of Historic Main Street Oxford.
“It’s just to make a better quality of life and create a sense of place for our city because most of the downtowns were built before communities were established,” he said. “Our town has grown and we have new developments at the exits, but our downtown is tucked away. I hear all the time about people who say they have gone through Oxford. But, we want people to know we have a historic downtown.”
Gentry said the older architecture and unique shops offered by downtown gives younger generations that “sense of place.”
“It’s different than going to a strip mall. The buildings in a historic downtown were built over time,” he said. “Each of them has their own character and together they form a greater character for the community. A lot of times there is nothing special about a building built ten years ago compared to something built 100 years ago.”
Gentry says the department’s façade matching grant program has proven to be very good with “private investment greatly exceeding the public investment.”
“It’s money we are providing for them to help them make their property better. Overall, it makes the downtown better and the city better by increasing property values, improving the appearance, and attracting people,” he said.
Gentry said the Oxford City Council recently approved a similar program to assist with signage.
“Both of the programs are available for any business in the city, but they were designed for downtown,” he added.
Gentry said there are some vacant lots downtown caused by a move in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s to demolish older structures.
“That has given us space to grow and we are trying to get those sold to people who can do something with them,” he said. “We have a committee working on a design guideline for any new construction we might have for downtown.”
Gentry added there are only two or three buildings that remain unoccupied, but are currently not “move-in ready” and are being actively promoted for new occupants.
Historic Main Street Oxford is also responsible for the events held downtown, such as the recent trick-or-treat night.
“There is a lot of planning that goes into those events,” Gentry said. “Some events like trick-or-treat that have been annual events for many years almost do themselves. “
He noted two new events that appeared on the calendar in 2021 are expected to make a return visit in 2022.
“The Main Street Rivalry Run with Main Street Anniston was new and I believe an overwhelming majority was very pleased and happy with that event,” Gentry said. “I think that was something good that shows us working together and that we can run together and when we do, that’s good for the whole community. It will absolutely be back next year.”
The department also held a “farm-to-fork” supper fundraiser featuring an outdoor dining experience with a chef-created meal formed with locally grown and raised produce and meat.
“We had 90 attend and plan to do it again next year,” Gentry said. “We were very happy with the response.”
“A few years ago, I told someone my goal was to have at least one event of some kind each month,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be a big extravagant event, just something to let people know there are happenings in downtown. You can shop in town. You can see a show at OPAC. You can eat at several different places in downtown.”
The next event will mark the Christmas season’s return to downtown Oxford this Saturday with a full agenda of activities and the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree. Gentry says the day is also going to see the continuation of the weekend Market on Main spotlighting local craft and vendor markets.
“We have had a great turnout for them and it has been amazing,” he said. “Over the summer, we had around 50 vendors with at least 300 people stopping by each day. We hope this opportunity gives people a chance to get some Christmas shopping done. With the shortages at the big box stores, we hope these markets will get people out to shop with local merchants.”
The Main Street Alabama Board of Directors recently recognized Gentry’s efforts and successes by electing him to join as an ex-officio board member representing all of the Main Street Designated and Networking Communities for 2022 for a one-year term.
“I love my job. I like having projects. I like making things better,” Gentry said. “I’m pretty excited about what’s coming next.”
Downtown Oxford events scheduled to help kick off the season
Historic Main Street Oxford has a full day planned Saturday to mark the beginning of the Christmas season and to encourage shoppers to do business downtown.
The Fall Market on Main at Simmons Park will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The market has been drawing as many as 50 vendors during its recent months in operation.
There will be fire pits throughout the day at Southern Girl Coffee Company, which will also have a holiday menu and discounted merchandise available for purchase. Other downtown businesses will also hold open houses while offering holiday sales and discounts.
One business, Onyx & Opal, will be hosting its grand opening.
Hubbard's Off Main will be open for lunch and dinner. A gift card purchase will gain the purchaser an additional $10 in value. The restaurant will also have adult drink specials including Gingerbread Martinis, Grinch Cocktails, or Egg Nog Cocktails for $6 each. Kids can enjoy a free candy cane punch.
Choccolocco Creek Watershed will arrange pet photos with Santa for $10. All proceeds will benefit additional pet waste stands at the Choccolocco Creek Nature Preserve at Choccolocco Park.
First Class Ice Cream will have an ornament decorating station from 2 until 7 p.m., while The Main Olive will have storytime and hot cider with Mrs. Claus from 2 until 5 p.m.
Historic Main Street Oxford will show Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) at Simmons Park from 3 until 4:45 p.m.
The Vine Chiropractic will have horse carriage rides and cookies to offer between 4 and 6 p.m. It will also serve as a drop-off location for a toy and canned food drive.
Santa plans on making a visit to the day’s festivities from 4 until 6 p.m.
The Oxford High School Choir will perform from 4:45 until 5 p.m. at Simmons Park, immediately followed by a tree lighting ceremony with Mayor Alton Craft officiating. Oxford High School Band will perform following the ceremony.
Historic Main Street Oxford will show Home Alone (1990) at Simmons Park from 5:30 until 7 p.m.
Santa's Wonderland of Lights & Amusements, located at 25 East Choccolocco Street will be open from 6 until 9 p.m.
Food vendors who will be available include Milo's Hamburgers, Simone's Kitchen ATL, Kin Express, Thumbsucker's, Kristi's Classics.
Oxford’s Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.