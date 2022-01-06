Oxford’s Bed Bath & Beyond to close

Bed Bath & Beyond announced Wednesday it will be closing 37 stores in 19 states by the end of February and one of those that will be putting up the “going out of business” sign is located in the Oxford Exchange.
The New Jersey-based company began a process of closing 200 stores in January 2021 by locking the doors on 43 locations as part of a plan announced in 2020 designed to trim its real estate portfolio and focus on remodeling its more profitable shops and investing in digital.
As of the summer of 2019, the chain operated 1,476 locations.
Bed Bath & Beyond, in its original 2020 closure announcement, said the 200 stores slated for closure generated about $1 billion in annual net sales in fiscal 2019, and it aimed to move at least 15 percent to 20 percent of those dollars online or to other stores.
Details on the Oxford location’s exact closing date had not been made available in the public domain as of Wednesday evening.