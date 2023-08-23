 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Oxford revokes contractor’s business license

OXFORD The City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to revoke the business license of Pro Quality Services, LLC operated by Kenneth Nicholas Askea.

Askea maintains he only made one mistake, but the city building officer is standing by his recommendation.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.