Oxford residents to be served by new garbage disposal company

OXFORD — Arrow Disposal Service, Inc. will begin residential pickup of garbage beginning Monday, Oct. 2.

The move to the Abbeville-based company comes after the City of Oxford had asked for bids on its residential solid waste collection and disposal contract.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.