Oxford resident enjoys unique outdoor sport with her dogs

A confluence of situations has led to Lauren Stierman’s discovery of a new sport known as “canicross.”
It involves running or biking while attached to one or two dogs that run ahead. Canicross started about 22 years ago in the United Kingdom and spread to America and into the life of this Oxford wife and mom of two. She hopes to compete in the sport in the future.
Stierman grew up on a cattle ranch in New Mexico and Texas. She was an athletic child who particularly loved the dogs on the ranch, the heelers. While in college at the University of New Mexico, her athleticism led her into the sports of soccer, rugby and ultimate frisbee. The latter involves competitive games.
White there, she met and eventually married Lute Stierman, another athlete, who shared her love for sports, particularly snowboarding and mountain biking.
That was in the couple’s early days. Now, with two small children in tow, they moved to Jacksonville when Lute took a job at New Flyer in Oxford, and then they moved there.
About three years ago, while browsing the social media site Instagram, Stierman spotted people hooking themselves to their dogs while running or biking. The sport is much like the ancient sport of using dogs to pull a sled and its occupant through snow.
The original sport is called snow mushing. This new sport of running with dogs attached is called urban mushing, while the sport of biking with dogs attached is called bikejoring.
“Canicross is done on dry land on trails,” Stierman said, “and evolved when mushers had to keep their dogs in shape during the summer months when there was no snow.”
Next, Stierman, without the proper equipment for herself or her dog Rune, an Australian stumpy tail cattle dog, began running while attached. Next, she tried biking while attached. The sport, she also discovered, was great for her health and Rune’s. Stierman began studying on the Internet about canicross. She purchased better dog harnesses (they must fit correctly or the dogs will choke) and a better belt and bungee cords for herself.
Then, online, Stierman found another person from Alabama who did canicross, a woman named Eden Grimes from Fort Payne. The two communicated, met and planned outings with their husbands, both of whom are also athletic, and, of course, with their dogs.
Canicross is all about having an active dog, and now she has two, Rune and Tycka (pronounced ‘tooka’).
Stierman and Grimes love the sport. They hope to form a group of canicross participants, such as the Georgia Urban Mushers, or GUM, in the Atlanta area. At the first of February, the families of both women attended a weekend race and helped each other by sitting with the dogs as each took her turn competing in a race. Grimes watched Stierman’s children.
“I’ve been doing canicross for about seven years, starting with a little heeler,” Grimes said. “I was a runner and wanted to incorporate my dogs into my running.”
Grimes and her husband own the Defy Gravity Canine Rehab and Training business. She is a former animal control officer and has nine dogs of her own. For her canicross activities, she prefers the Belgium Malinoi breed. She and the dogs can attain 25.5 mph when racing on a bicycle. Stierman and Grimes want to make sure people learn about the sport of canicross before they try it.
“I don’t want to scare anyone off who wants to try urban mushing or bikejoring,” Stierman said, “but you can’t just hook up your dog and run. You must be in good control of your dog or dogs, or they can pull you into traffic or get in a fight with other dogs.”
To prevent these dangers, Stierman trains Rune and Tycka with the proper commands the sport recommends, such as “on by,” which means the dogs must not get distracted while running, and “off trail” which means they should move aside to avoid hitting someone or other dogs.
This is where Stierman’s background in bonding with dogs is important. She spends much time training the stumpy tails to follow her commands and to be sociable.
“My stumpy tails are not affectionate dogs,” she said, “but they are high energy.”
Known for their black and white mottled fur, or sometimes red and white, the handsome breed lacks the tan coloration that their cousins, the Australian cattle dogs, have. Stumpy tails are becoming popular, although they’re expensive to buy if thoroughbred. Stierman obtained Rune from a rescue agency and Tycka from Eden’s husband Tyler, a delivery driver. A farmer he met said a stumpy tail showed up, and he didn’t want it.
“I know who does,” Tyler told the farmer.
Stierman said the breed of dog is not as important as making sure the dog is active and healthy, intelligent and well-trained. She said she has even seen one canicross runner use a chihuahua and, another, a corgi.
For information about canicross, call Stierman at 520-266-2493 and visit Brimes at “Defy Gravity Canine Rehab and Training” on Facebook.