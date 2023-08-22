Oxford receives state downtown development grant

OXFORD — Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday the city would receive a $200,000 grant to provide improvements for businesses and residents in the city’s downtown district.
The funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission will be combined with a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded last year to lessen the risk of flooding and to remove dilapidated structures as part of a downtown revitalization effort.
“This project will help the residents of Oxford by removing the immediate threat of localized flooding while also creating a positive economic impact in the area by removing blighted structures in the downtown business district and beyond,” Ivey said in a statement announcing the funding. “I am pleased to announce this grant that will provide multiple benefits to the city.”
City leaders say that during heavy rain, or frequent periods of rain, water threatens several buildings and houses and can result in structural and property damage. The city plans to construct a detention pond or holding basin to take on the excess water during those conditions. Water captured in the detention ponds will be released at a slower rate than normal rain runoff, reducing the possibilities of flooding.
Under the CDBG part of the funding allocation, the city plans to demolish and remove several dilapidated houses and commercial buildings, thereby clearing the way for not only new businesses but also the planned Alabama Children’s Museum and school for the arts.
The Alabama Department of Economic Development and Community Affairs administers the ARC program in Alabama.
“I commend local leaders for having the foresight to apply for and receive grants from both of these programs,” ADECA director Kenneth Boswell said in the news release. “The combined resources from the ARC and CDBG programs reduce the amount of local funds the city must allocate toward this much needed project.”
The city has pledged $140,410 as its part of the project.
ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments. The agency’s mission is to innovate, partner and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. Thirty-seven Alabama counties, including Calhoun County, are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.
ADECA manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.