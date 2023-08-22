 Skip to main content
Oxford receives state downtown development grant

OXFORD — Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday the city would receive a $200,000 grant to provide improvements for businesses and residents in the city’s downtown district.

The funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission will be combined with a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded last year to lessen the risk of flooding and to remove dilapidated structures as part of a downtown revitalization effort.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.