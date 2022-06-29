Oxford ready to leap into new children’s museum venture

OXFORD — Oxford Performing Arts Center executive director John Longshore included one extra reveal during the Center’s recent announcement of its upcoming fall season.
That surprise announcement was to confirm the city of Oxford has completed acquiring the land near the center to be the construction site of the Alabama Children’s Museum.
“The goal is to create a safe, family, friendly environment for children to learn, explore and play — which spells LEAP,” Longshore told the council during his original presentation three years ago.
Longshore now says that acronym led to the adoption of a leapfrog for the museum’s logo and mascot.
The site comprises property east of the Center and between East Choccolocco Street and Snow Street — between the Oxford Performing Arts Center and Highway 21.
“Now that the property has been acquired, we are looking to hire architects and engineers to get the planning underway and give us a stronger idea of what shape the museum will take,” Longshore said, noting the acquisition of land and COVID-19 caused the process to slow down during the past few years.
“When the museum is built, it will sort of act as a gateway to our downtown area,” Longshore said.
He said the museum will have three primary components.
The first will be a permanent museum space which will have the theme of “Main Street” with opportunities for “hands-on” learning represented by the acronym STEAM — for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
An exhibition hall within the center will host touring exhibits that can range from subjects as diverse as space exploration to the Titanic.
“The third component will be a school for the arts which will be multidisciplinary with the goal of providing highly qualified and credentialed instructors, some from the Atlanta Ballet and the Atlanta Pops Orchestra, in the fields of performing and visual arts,” Longshore said.
Announced three years ago, the museum has begun fundraising efforts through the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama toward a projected $2 million groundbreaking goal for the anticipated $12 million-plus project.
“I think once it is completed, it will be another gem in the crown of Calhoun County,” Longshore said. “We have for so long been known as a sports tourism area. But, we already have two great museums — the Anniston Museum of Natural History and the Berman Museum and Longleaf — and we would be extremely eager to have a reciprocal membership program with the idea that a rising tide lifts all boats.”
Longshore said the different themes of the Anniston and Oxford museums will better augment each other and not be a matter of competition; he had discussions with the Anniston museum as the Oxford concept was being formed.
“Having visited a lot of other children’s museums, the ones that are the most successful are ones that have connected with other regional museums and offer reciprocal types of programs,” he said.
“We want people to come in from out of town, stay and spend money here and experience everything from Mt. Cheaha all the way to Jacksonville and beyond,” he said. “We have so many assets to enjoy in Calhoun County.”
Longshore said there have already been a number of “sizable donors” who stepped forward once the concept was announced three years ago.
“As we get our architectural plans underway, there will be opportunities for people ranging up to naming rights for different spaces,” he said. “Ultimately, our goal at OPAC is to have people to give at a level that is meaningful to them. For some, that maybe $100. For others, that may be $100,000.”
Longshore said the future museum site will be soon cleared of overgrowth and dilapidated buildings “which is a positive thing and we can see some dirt moved.”
The website is alchildrensmuseum.org or interested parties can call 256-770-6065.