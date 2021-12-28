Oxford raises minimum starting salary for police officers

OXFORD — The Oxford City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the fiscal 2022 budget increasing the minimum starting salary for city police officers during its final session of the year Tuesday night.
The amendment adds $150,000 to the current budget, increasing the police force’s starting pay grade from $42,129 to $48,856.
Police Chief Bill Partridge said the move will aid in retaining quality officers, many who have developed from training provided during their service with the local force.
Partridge said successful cities have successful police departments, which are created by having “quality individuals and exceptional people who work for you that you can keep and retain” without entering a cycle where good officers are having to be continuously replaced because of better offers elsewhere.
He said the department has been fortunate over the past 25 years in recruiting quality candidates and “training them to the point they really become exceptional.”
“Over the last ten years we have raised the standards to become a police officer here in our city and we certainly don’t want to see a day where we have to lower the standards in order to have enough officers on the streets,” Partridge said. “We’ve not had that problem, but we need to make sure we stay ahead of that by offering a pay scale such as you approved tonight.”
“The men and women who work every day in our city appreciate this more than you’ll ever know and it’s nice to be able to live and work in a city where the government understands the police department and our public safety entities are important, and those men and women risk their lives every day to make sure all of us — whether they be residents or visitors — stay and feel safe,” the chief added.
“With us being a retail-based city, it’s extremely important that people feel safe coming to our city,” Partridge added. “In order to do that, you have to have a quality police department.”
The resolution was the only item of business considered by the council during the 10-minute formal session. The council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11.