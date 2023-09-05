 Skip to main content
Oxford Public Library offering digital literacy workshops

OXFORD — Oxford Public Library is among 215 public libraries nationwide that have been awarded funding by the Public Library Association (PLA) to conduct digital literacy workshops using new DigitalLearn.org resources.

The PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive, supported by AT&T, provides support to libraries of all sizes to conduct workshops using DigitalLearn training materials designed to help patrons build skills and confidence using technology.

