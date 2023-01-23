 Skip to main content
Oxford police seeks help in finding missing person

OXFORD — The Oxford Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Megan Rebecca Carlisle.

Carlisle, 24, is described as being six feet tall, weighing 176 pounds, with blue eyes and dark hair.

Megan Rebecca Carlisle, 24, is described as being six feet tall, weighing 176 pounds, with blue eyes and dark hair.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.