Oxford police seeks help in finding missing person

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
OXFORD — The Oxford Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Megan Rebecca Carlisle.
Carlisle, 24, is described as being six feet tall, weighing 176 pounds, with blue eyes and dark hair.
She was last seen near the Oxford Holiday Inn, and has not contacted her family in several days, which officials say is not normal behavior.
Officials believe Carlisle could still be in the Calhoun County area.
Anyone with information about Carlisle’s whereabouts is asked to notify the Oxford Police Department at (256) 831-3122 or Crime Stoppers using the 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-7867 or 1-833-AL1 stop (7867) or the P3-tips app.
Make sure to receive a Tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.