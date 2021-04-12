Oxford police remember Pitts for community involvement, reliability

Oxford Police officer Tim Pitts was someone you could always rely on, a friend and department supervisor said Monday.
Pitts, 48, died April 1 at Anniston Regional Medical Center of a heart attack, according to Oxford Police Sgt. Gerry Lyons. Lyons, who oversees the department’s parks unit, knew Pitts for years, though the two began working together directly about three years ago. Pitts joined the Oxford Police Department in 2008, Lyons said, and began his career as an officer in 1994 in Talladega.
“If I needed something done, Tim was my go-to guy,” Lyons said by phone Monday. “Anything I had a hand in, Tim was right there with me.”
People knew Pitts’ face even if they didn’t know his name, Lyons said. He was one of the department’s bike officers, patrolling Choccolocco Park during tournaments and events. He was an expert mascot handler during presentations for kids, when one officer would dress in a fuzzy German shepherd costume (officer Chase from the show “Paw Patrol”) and Pitts would guide the more-or-less blind officer through meet-and-greets with children. Pitts had started working with Pink Heals, the cancer support and outreach group, as well.
What struck Lyons during Pitts’ funeral in Talladega last week, he said, was how many groups of people had been affected by his colleague.
“Normally, people have one group that they meant a whole lot to, but with Tim, I didn’t even think about half the people he was close with,” Lyons said. “We became best friends over time. Lots of people were best friends with Tim.”
After the City of Oxford contributed money to buy 20 air-powered respirators earlier this year for RMC to use in its COVID-19 unit, it was Lyons and Pitts who drove to Miami to pick them up, he said. The drive takes about 12 hours, one-way. Lyons laughed when asked if he had chosen Pitts specifically for the ride.
“He was my first call,” Lyons said.
Friends remember Pitts as an outdoorsman and a dedicated grandfather, who liked to make people laugh by being silly and sarcastic, Lyons said.
He was a year away from retirement eligibility, Lyons said, though Pitts had just bought a new truck this year and seemed to be leaning away from leaving the parks behind. Like Lyons, he had just met Federal Aviation Administration certification to fly drones on police business.
Lyons said that Pitts had been so enthusiastic about the drones he had studied them in his spare time, too, which was one more mark of his upbeat nature.
“For me, that was work,” Lyons joked. “But he really loved it.”