Oxford police officer dies in hospital, chief announces

Oxford Police officer Tim Pitts died last week, according to Chief Bill Partridge.
Partridge announced in a social media post that Pitts had died Thursday night at Regional Medical Center in Anniston.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Tim’s family. Words cannot describe the loss we all feel,” Partridge wrote.
A visitation and service were held for Pitts Monday afternoon at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega.
The cause of his death was unclear Monday morning. A more complete story will follow next week.