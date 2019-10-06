Oxford police were investigating Saturday after, they said, a man tried to run a second man over and the second man fired at the first man earlier that day.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge wrote in a Facebook post that police were called around 1:45 p.m. Saturday about an incident at the Circle K on Alabama 21.
When they arrived, Partridge wrote, they were told one man had asked the other to turn down the music in his car, sparking an argument.
Partridge wrote the man who asked that the music be turned down tried to run over the other man with his car, while the second man fired at the first man.
Partridge said the first man drove onto Interstate 20. According to Partridge, officers know the first man’s tag number.
Attempts to reach Oxford police for additional details were unsuccessful.
