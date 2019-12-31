Oxford police introduce equipment to fight credit card fraud

OXFORD — Police have adopted new technology to push back against credit card fraud, according to Chief Bill Partridge.
Patrol cars will be equipped with new, laptop-like devices running software that will detect credit card skimmers — machines that steal and transmit credit card info while attached to the faces of card readers on ATMs, gas pumps and points of sale inside businesses — and make it easier to trace them back to their users.
“Our cyber crimes guys can go remove it and actually track where that information is going and track down the individual,” Partridge said Tuesday morning. “That’s a huge thing, there.”
The department has worked to acquire the scanning devices since August, he said, purchasing 18 units with money from the department’s budget. They’ll be in patrol cars Thursday, Partridge said.
Skimmers are designed to blend in with the devices to which they’re attached. During a short presentation Tuesday afternoon at the East Metro Area Crime Center, Partridge shared a photo of a skimmer pulled off a convenience store’s point of sale. The skimmer mimicked the front faceplate and card reader slot of the real unit; the false keypad logs keystrokes — allowing the skimmer’s owner to learn personal identification numbers — while the reader copies down the card number and transmits it via a wireless Bluetooth connection. Meanwhile, the device covered by the skimmer still works, so the transaction can be completed without raising suspicion.
“If you put a card in and the device scans a card, now they have your account number, so they can go online, run up a bill and drain your account,” Patridge explained.
A quick search online offers several videos of the units being attached, usually captured by security cameras. It often only takes a few seconds, and the end result is convincing. The unit Partridge showed Tuesday had been affixed with double-sided tape, he said, so it’s usually worth wiggling the face of a card reader a bit to see if it comes off.
“A lot of time it looks molded the same way the card reader is and just slides over the top of it,” he said. “They’re not really secured on there heavily.”
The Federal Trade Commission recommends comparing card readers at the pump to make sure they all look the same, and echoes Partridge’s advice to gently wiggle the reader to be sure it’s firmly attached.
Partridge said the new police devices are preventative, rather than reactionary; the city hasn’t seen a skimming scam since 2018, when there had been what he called “a rash” of the units in use at gas stations. The devices should help protect the Interstate 20 corridor, he said, which is a vein for both travelers and those who prey on them.
“If we can prevent even one person’s identity from being stolen, it will be worth it,” he said.