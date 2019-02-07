Oxford police arrested a woman last month after, they say, she was found in possession of numerous drugs in October.
Jessica Walton, 36, of Oxford was charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of second-degree marijuana possession and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 30.
According to her arrest warrants, Walton had between 8 and 28 grams of meth at her home on Oct. 3. Walton also allegedly had heroin, alprazolam, marijuana and a digital scale with residue on it that same day.
One warrant alleges that Walton also had ecstasy at her home on Oct. 19.
Capt. L.G. Owens said Thursday that Walton was arrested in January during a traffic stop on Alabama 21.
Walton was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $321,000. She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
Meth trafficking is a Class A felony, which can be penalized by a life sentence in prison and $60,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.
Possession of a controlled substance is a Class D felony. Both second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia are Class A misdemeanors.