Oxford Performing Arts Center announces season of entertainment

The Oxford Performing Arts Center has announced its new season, its first since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most live entertainment last year.
Planned acts are varied, ranging from Broadway shows on tour to country, Motown and rock music acts, with seven concert and theatrical series sponsored by local businesses and benefactors. Dates run through spring 2022, and ticket sales will open at various times. Tickets can be purchased by visiting oxfordpac.org/events.
Regional Medical Center Concert Series
— Straight No Chaser, Nov. 14
— Celtic Woman, Feb. 14
NobleBank & Trust Broadway Series
— Million Dollar Quartet, Dec. 5
— “South Pacific,” March 10
— “Hairspray,” March 31
— “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” April 12
— “An American in Paris,” April 19
Webb Country Music Series
— Larry, Steve and Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, Oct. 15
— Tracy Lawrence, Nov. 7
— Parmalee, Dec. 3
Edward Jones of Oxford-Anniston Legends Series
— The Hit Men, Oct. 3
— Forever Motown, Oct. 10
— “We’ve Only Just Begun: The Carpenters Remembered,” Jan. 15
— The Greatest Piano Men, Jan. 30
— “Get the LED Out: A Celebration of ‘The Mighty Zep,’” March 25
Greg & Cheryl Potts Children’s Theatre Series
— Catapult shadow dance theatre, Sept. 28
— The Tortoise and the Hare, a lightwire performance, Oct. 22
— Dinosaur Zoo Live!, Jan. 29
— The Queen’s Cartoonists, March 1
— Paddington Gets in a Jam, March 20
Bernardi Family Pops Series with the Fabulous Atlanta Pops Orchestra
— An Evening with David Phelps & Chloë Agnew with The Atlanta Pops, Sept. 26
— A New Year's Eve Celebration with The Atlanta Pops, Dec. 31
— Romantic Memories: The Music of Mantovani with The Atlanta Pops, Feb. 20
— The Sounds of Stage & Screen with The Atlanta Pops, April 10
— Remembrances with The Atlanta Pops, May 22
Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama Chamber Music Series
— Ensemble Schuman, Oct. 5
— Cantus, Nov. 9
— Bridgett Kibbey, Feb. 1
— Verona Quartet, Feb. 27
— Dominic Cheli, March 15