Oxford paying money into ambulance service after pandemic hardships

OXFORD — Pandemic hardships led Oxford Health Systems Paramedics to request $120,000 from the City Council during its Tuesday night meeting, with more monthly appropriations to follow.
The director of the city’s ambulance service, Tom Dixon, broke down the number of calls that have garnered a response from paramedics and how many of those calls have paid out since the service officially opened in October, replacing Oxford Emergency Medical Services. Approximately 4,200 ambulance calls have been run since Oct. 1, Dixon said. About 2,700 calls went to the hospital and only about half of those trips were paid for by the insurance companies of patients.
Medicaid, which foots some of the bills, has payout delays that can last up to four months, leaving the service with money in the pipeline but not enough present income to operate.
“We’re looking at about 1,500 or so paying calls that paid for the availability and standby and readiness to respond to 4,200 calls,” Dixon told council members.
Councilman Mike Henderson, a bank president at Farmers and Merchants, said he had looked over the numbers Dixon presented and complimented the paramedics for the work they’d done with the tools they had.
He noted that some equipment still needs updating and that the service inherited about $80,000 per year in debt for its ambulances.
Fire Chief Gary Sparks, who works closely with the service, said the vehicles are wearing out and will need eventually need to be replaced.
The council decided to grant Dixon’s request for $120,000 now, along with monthly appropriations of $45,000 through the fiscal year, which ends in September.
Councilman Steven Waits said he hoped to have data not so impacted by the pandemic around budget time. Waits, who also works in health care, noted that potential ambulance patients sometimes turn down trips to the hospital for fear of exposure to COVID-19, further cutting the number of paid responses.
During its meeting, the City Council also:
— Held public hearings for and approved the rezoning of property at 5776 Highway 78 West from Neighborhood Shopping Center to Agricultural, and for a request from the city and Brandon Joshua Horn, Jr. to vacate Ross Street between McKibbon and Indian streets.
— Declared city land surplus and authorized its lease to BWL Properties. The land is beside the Sam’s Club at the Oxford Exchange and amounts to about .93 acres.
— Reappointed Karen Phillips to the Oxford Board of Education.