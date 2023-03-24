 Skip to main content
Oxford Parks and Recreation is everyday ‘fun and fellowship’ for all ages

Freedom Park

The playground at Freedom Park is usually occupied by area children.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — While the swing of the bat has become the soundtrack of the Oxford Parks and Recreation Department, it offers a much broader range of activities for residents young and old.

The Oxford Civic Center recently hosted a full house with a Valentine’s Senior Adult Day and a robotics competition while Choccolocco Park served as a racing track for area students’ Greenpower USA cars and an outlet for Santa’s Christmas Festival of Lights.

Don Hudson

Oxford Parks and Recreation Department Director Don Hudson looks out his Civic Center office window facing Liberty Park.
Oxford Lake

Oxford Lake is a popular draw for walkers, picnics and fishing.

