Oxford parade weather not frightful, but feeling delightful

OXFORD — ‘Twas days before Christmas, the weather was mild, thousands headed for Main Street, all dressed with a smile.
They stood and they sat, on trucks and on mats, awaiting the arrival of the night’s biggest star — the one with the sleigh who had come from afar.
The dress was most festive, some decked out in light, as the Oxford High band struck a chord within sight.
They came in bunches both large and small, some perched on cool cars — all glittered and speckled with tinsel and stars.
As funnel cake fragrance wafted high in the air, the wondrous scene filling Main Street gave cause for a stare.
Oxford Police led the front of the band, making sure everyone had a safe place to land.
Grand Marshal Jackson Stephens was next, a neighbor of fame, sharing his moment back home with the ones now playing his game.
Then came the groups from churches and businesses, who showered folks in the crowd with candy for their Christmases.
The sounds and the music were all happy with joy, amplified many times by kids’ cheers for their toys.
In the midst of the fun the parade was not void of the babe in the manager and the story so many years told.
For an hour they marched, up one street and down, making sure Christmas Spirit was felt in the town.
It was Santa himself who brought up the rear, taking note of whom he’d later take some good cheer.
The silhouette on the full moon that shown bright up above just might have been a sleigh packed full with great love.
That love was spread around Thursday night by the Oxfordfest volunteer committee who has accepted the Christmas parade responsibility in addition to the major October event.
“This was definitely the biggest parade we have ever had,” said Oxfordfest President Bull Crosson. “We had 59 floats and 50 vehicles and the Oxford High and Alexandria High bands. We have heard crowd estimates of two to three thousand.”
Crosson also gave credit to Sunny King Automotive for providing the traditional candy that is thrown along the route as well as volunteer help from the Center of Hope without which, he added, “this could not get done.”
“I felt great about this parade,” Crosson said. “It’s all about the kids and making them happy. This committee enjoys doing this and works very hard on it.”
Oxfordfest secretary Teresa Crosson explained the committee does the parade every year in appreciation to the city for allowing the use of the streets during the October event.
The parade’s winning float entries were Sunbelt Rentals (1st), Economy Septic Tank (2nd) and McComb Cattle Company (3rd). The auto winners were The Jeep Girl Mafia of Alabama (1st) and Larry Dalton (2nd).
The parade for this year has now gone out of sight. Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!
