Oxford parade weather not frightful, but feeling delightful

Oxford Christmas Parade BC14.jpg

The Oxford Christmas parade goes through downtown Oxford Thursday evening.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

OXFORD — ‘Twas days before Christmas, the weather was mild, thousands headed for Main Street, all dressed with a smile.

They stood and they sat, on trucks and on mats, awaiting the arrival of the night’s biggest star — the one with the sleigh who had come from afar.

