‘Oxford-opoly’ game hits the stands

OXFORD — You can now own the popular Hubbard’s Off Main restaurant for $100 or Choccolocco Park for $310.
They can’t be purchased in real life for those prices, but they can be when playing the "Oxford-opoly" board game which is now available for purchase.
The game’s format is based on that other century-old real estate game with the difference being there is no Park Place — but there is a Leon Smith Parkway.
You might even draw a Community Card and advance around the board to Oxford High School for the big football game. Drawing a Big Fun Card gets you out of a traffic jam.
The idea for the game was presented to the City Council in February by Anna Jones, then a senior at Oxford High School.
Jones has since graduated and is now in the Navy ROTC program at Jacksonville University in Florida, majoring in aviation management and flight operations. After college graduation, she plans to serve as a full-time officer in the Navy.
Jones was involved in Girl Scouting since kindergarten as a member of Troop 20136. Developing the game earned Jones the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts of the USA.
The prestigious honor is earned by Senior and Ambassador Girl Scouts, who develop and carry out meaningful, sustainable solutions to challenges in their communities and the world. Only 5.4 percent of eligible Girl Scouts successfully earn the Gold Award.
“This is a great way to bring together people of all ages and all local citizens and tourists as well,” Jones said, adding such a game would be a great way to teach children in school about the town’s history.
Council members were impressed by her idea and her business model to market and sell the games.
They were so impressed they voted to provide the funding to have the games produced shortly after her presentation at that February meeting.
“I really feel like these will sell for sure,” said Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard — a comment echoed by all the council members during that meeting. “I think it’s great and would be very popular with our citizens.”
Jones said she wanted to highlight some of the town’s historic areas, businesses, and parks in the hope that people who play the game will want to visit these places in person for themselves.
“Anna did an awesome job with her presentation and gave great thought to being able to include the history of our city and promoting our city as part of her project,” council president Chris Spurlin said at the time. “We are proud to be a part of that.”
Oxford-opoly, a game full of Oxford landmarks, attractions, traditions and holiday events, is now available for purchase at the Oxford Civic Center. The price is $20.
