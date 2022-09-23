 Skip to main content
Oxford opens new recycling bin for public use

Representatives of the Oxford City Council, Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and the Keep Oxford Beautiful Board watch as KOB President Bill Bunn cuts the ribbon placing the city’s new recycling bin into service. 

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Oxford residents have a new recycling option for their aluminum cans, paper products and cardboard.

Keep Oxford Beautiful has put into service a new recycling bin located on 2nd Street across from the Oxford Water Works office.