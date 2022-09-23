Oxford opens new recycling bin for public use

OXFORD — Oxford residents have a new recycling option for their aluminum cans, paper products and cardboard.
Keep Oxford Beautiful has put into service a new recycling bin located on 2nd Street across from the Oxford Water Works office.
The bin was purchased with the assistance of an Alabama Department of Environmental Management grant and the surrounding fence was paid for by the city of Oxford as a preventive measure to keep waste from overflowing outside the bin area, along with a screen to hide the bin from the adjoining neighborhood.
An ADEM grant also helped fund KOB’s waste trailer which currently picks up at least one ton of cardboard per week, according to KOB president Bill Bunn.
“We currently have 21 commercial businesses from which we pick up cardboard,” he said. “Right now, we are averaging almost a ton a week.”
“We have been working on this bin project for a couple of years,” Bunn said. “We now finally have a public space container. It’s taken us a while to get there.”
“Unfortunately, at this time we can only take cardboard, mixed papers and aluminum cans,” Bunn said. “We are hoping we can soon get a bailer that has enough compression to mash plastic bottles flat enough making the bundles stay compacted.”
He said once that equipment has been secured, it will enable KOB to begin accepting plastics.
“We’re hoping that will happen sometime within the next year or 18 months,” he said. “Plastics is our second largest bulk item for recycling.”
Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard said that getting recycling efforts moved to the forefront has taken more than a decade.
“I want to thank Bill Bunn and the members of the KOB who have put this together,” Hubbard said. “I also appreciate the work of the Public Works department who had a hand in getting this site prepared.”
Hubbard said the council is looking to increase the budget for recycling “so we can have the facility to recycle plastic.”
“We are constantly looking for volunteers and good workers for all of KOB’s programs, but especially recycling,” she said.
Bunn said there are plans to begin a recycling education program in the schools this fall and to possibly establish community cleanup events in the future.
“We are excited about this new bin and hope the public will use it,” Bunn said.