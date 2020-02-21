Oxford one-way streets might make downtown trips simpler, safer

OXFORD — Downtown traffic flow has changed after Choccolocco and Snow streets were converted into single-lane, one-way roads last week.
New lines have been painted on the roads, chopping their width down by about half, creating space on either side of each street for new parking spaces that will be painted in soon, according to City Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard, who both operates a business and lives downtown. Choccolocco Street now runs west from Alabama 21 to downtown, while Snow Street runs east from downtown back toward the highway, creating a loop around the downtown area. The changes should ease congestion during shows at the Oxford Performing Arts Center, such as an REO Speedwagon show scheduled for Feb. 27.
“It also adds 140 more parking spaces, so that’s huge for us,” Hubbard said at her restaurant, Hubbard’s Off Main.
Those new spaces haven’t been painted yet, thanks to heavy rain in the last few weeks, but Hubbard expects the wait won’t be long. Spaces were plentiful Friday afternoon along both sides of the road, and with only one direction to approach from, drivers mostly made good use of the free parking. Crossing the street on foot was easier, with oncoming traffic pointed in just one direction.
“It only makes sense for it to operate that way,” said Leah Cleghorn, owner of Southern Girl Coffee, which makes its headquarters on Choccolocco Street.
Southern Girl has been in business since 2013, and Cleghorn has served on the city’s Main Street board almost as long.
“The main focus in downtowns is that we want people to park and walk around to all the different businesses,” she said, in between orders for coffee.
She said people leaving the Wells Fargo parking lot on Choccolocco have had trouble knowing where to go, since Choccolocco and Snow both converge just beside the building. The new directions should make that simpler, too, she said.
Hubbard said the city will also place street decals indicating that the roads are bike-friendly, in an effort to bring more cyclists into the downtown area. She’s hoping to have a route between downtown and Choccolocco Park one day, which might encourage more families to spend their days in the city. It’ll also help keep bikes off the sidewalks, which has been a safety concern in the past.
“We want to make it friendly for pedestrians that want to walk or shop and for bikers on long trails or short trails,” Hubbard said.
Cleghorn said she and her husband, Brad, enjoyed a trip to Savannah, Ga., a few years ago, in which they were able to rent bikes and explore most of the city. The slower pace might help businesses become more visible, too, she said.
“If you’re on a bike you’re already more aware of your surroundings than if you’re in a car,” she said. “And if we’re having a concert (downtown) you might hear it and decide to go check out what that is.”