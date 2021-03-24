Oxford OKs AHSAA softball championship contract

OXFORD — Choccolocco Park has another jewel in its crown sooner than planned, with the Alabama High School Athletics Association softball championships starting in May, rather than next year.
The City Council approved a contract Tuesday night that will see the city host the five-day tournament, welcoming teams across the AHSAA’s seven classifications. The state sports organization announced earlier this month that its board had approved its two-year contract with Oxford, with an option to renew for another three years.
According to Mayor Alton Craft, the effect of the tournament — which will bring teams, coaches, support staff and families from around the state to Oxford — will be “astronomical for the restaurants and hotels nearby.”
“They’re very big, not just for Oxford, but for the whole area,” Craft said after the council meeting. “We hope everybody will join in with us.”
Councilman Steven Waits, who presided over the meeting in the absence of council President Chris Spurlin, said the city had built Choccolocco Park with state tournaments in mind. Eventually hosting the tournaments, he said, was a great thing.
“It was a goal of ours and something we actually thought about when building the park; aspects of the fields were thought through for this event,” Waits said during the meeting.
During its meeting, the City Council also:
— Heard a report from Tom Dixon, director of the Health Care Authority of the City of Oxford, about vaccinations. The city-run health service has expended all 1,200 doses of Pfizer vaccine it received last week, including about 40 home visits for people who couldn’t go to mass vaccination events. He hopes to get another first round of vaccines, in addition to an already-committed 1,200 second doses.
— Declared less than 1 acre of city land near Cider Ridge golf course surplus and conveyed it to T.P.G. Development, correcting an issue with property lines that left a few private residences technically on city property.
— Declared various vehicles surplus, including an assortment of Mack trucks, pickup trucks and vans.
— Approved a development feasibility analysis of 40 acres of land north of Quintard Mall by Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, a Montgomery-based engineering firm. The firm’s $81,500 fee includes geotechnical studies of the 40 acres, another study of that acreage combined with another 60 acres beside it, and building concepts for the previously announced Alabama Children’s Museum, as well as an event center.