Oxford officials seek wide support for ‘fitness court’

Munford company manufactures Choccolocco Park exercise space

fitness court

Oxford city officials tour the Fitness Court on the campus of Alabama Specialty Products in Munford. 

 Stacy Booth / City of Oxford

MUNFORD — When the city of Oxford discovered how much it would cost to ship the components of a new concept in outdoor recreation to Choccolocco Park, it could have been a game changer. It could have stopped the project harder than a gymnast’s landing. 

However, it turned out that the company producing what amounts to a workout playground is located just down the road, in Munford. The owner of Alabama Specialty Products Inc. told city officials he would be happy to just “put them on some flatbed trucks and bring them over.”