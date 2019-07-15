Absentee voters have until Thursday to request a ballot for next week’s vote on Sunday alcohol sales in Oxford, city officials said Monday.
Voters in the city will go to the polls July 23 to decide whether the Oxford City Council can approve sales of alcohol on Sundays. Oxford is the largest Calhoun County city that doesn’t allow Sunday sales; Anniston legalized it in 2013.
City Clerk Alan Atkinson, who will run the election, said Monday that he wasn’t sure what kind of turnout to expect. He said he couldn’t recall a similar referendum in the city in the recent past.
“We have about 13,000 registered voters in the city,” said Atkinson.
Recent Sunday sales referenda haven’t seen huge turnout. About 5 percent of voters in the St. Clair County town of Margaret turned out for a vote in 2016. A 2017 vote in Odenville drew little more than 10 percent of registered voters, according to accounts in the St. Clair Times.
Still, interest among Oxford residents may be strong.One-hundred thirty people showed up for a town hall discussion on the issue last year, even though no referendum was then on the ballot.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 23 for the vote.
A city announcement Monday stated that absentee voters have until five days before the vote to apply for an absentee ballot if they need one. Atkinson said that meant voters could apply as late as Thursday.
Absentee ballot applications can be delivered by hand to City Hall or mailed in to the clerk’s office at P.O. Box 3383 in Oxford.