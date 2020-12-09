Oxford neighbors register complaints against builder

OXFORD — The City Council adopted new zoning rules in the McIntosh Trails community after residents reported problems with a real estate developer.
Homeowners visited the council’s Tuesday night work session at the Oxford Performing Arts Center to discuss homes built by Smith Douglas Homes, a residential builder with offices in Birmingham and Huntsville, and others in Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina. Residents alleged that the builders leave trash and debris in yards and the streets, and are building homes too close to the roadways, creating driveways short enough that a second vehicle in the drive will stick out into the road.
The president of the McIntosh Trails homeowner’s association, Trevor Knight, told the council that the company plants prefabricated homes that don’t match the custom-built homes in the neighborhood.
“It’s ruining the entire feng shui of the neighborhood,” Knight said to the council. He noted that he’d gathered about 30 signatures on a petition voicing “unhappiness with Smith Douglas.”
Attempts to reach Smith Douglas representatives were unsuccessful after the meeting.
During the meeting, the council annexed about 2.6 acres of land along Reaves Drive, a road beside McIntosh Trails in Talladega County, into the city, then zoned the property as a “planned development” area, or PD-1. The land belongs to Kenny Stratton and Peggy Dabbs, according to council documents.
At the recommendation of Mike Roberts, the city’s director of building services, zoning rules for planned development zones were amended to stipulate driveways should be at least 25 feet long and 20 feet wide, rather than the prior dimensions of 15 feet by 14 feet.
Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard clarified that the stipulations are not retroactive, and are only required for new construction in planned development zones.
Roberts noted during the meeting that a Smith Douglas representative had requested 14 building permits, but that he had refused those until he could address the council. The construction company already has four active permits at McIntosh Trail, which council members considered suspending after homeowners alleged that homes aren’t being built to city safety standards.
After a brief executive session, city attorney Ron Allen said the city will withhold action until a thorough inspection of homes already constructed.
During its meeting, the City Council also:
— Rezoned property around Oxford Lake Park from flood plain and conservation, residential and planned development to general business district.
— Granted a one-time pay raise of $50 to city employees for the month of December.
— Authorized a lease agreement with Rep. Mike Rogers for district office space in the city.