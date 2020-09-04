Oxford movie theater reopens to public, will show 'Tenet' this weekend

Friday marked a week since the AmStar movie theater at the Quintard Mall in Oxford reopened to the public.
“Movies have always been an escape,” general manager Tyler Davis said. “”I’m glad we’re open for that and glad we’re able to see our regular customers.”
Davis said the theater had been closed since March 17, partially to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and partially because the pandemic forced Hollywood studios to postpone movie releases.
“We didn’t have any content to show,” he said.
The movie “Tenet,” a spy thriller directed by Christopher Nolan, is set to premiere at the theater this weekend. It is the first major Hollywood movie to open in theaters since the pandemic began.
Davis compared it to “Inception,” also directed by Nolan. “This movie will get you thinking, too,” he said.
“Tenet” was originally scheduled to open in movie theaters July 17 but was delayed three times due to COVID-19.
Davis said the theater has taken precautions to avoid spreading the virus, such as marking the floors to encourage social distancing and requiring masks in the lobby, hallways and bathrooms.
When guests reserve seats, Davis said, the computer blocks other patrons from reserving the next two seats on either side of them.
Reserved seating became available at the theater after a major remodel earlier this year, which was finished just a few weeks before the theater shut down because of the pandemic. The theater now has reclining seats in rows spaced well apart.
The theater has only been allowing private screenings since June, Davis said, an idea that he hopes to continue along with regular business.
“We did all right, but it was nowhere near what we made when it was open to the public,” Davis said.
As of Friday, he said, crowds at the theater were slow, but gradually getting bigger. He said crowds typically pick up during times when school is out.
If the weather is bad on certain holidays, such as Labor Day weekend, it typically draws more people to the movies.
“We’re an inside activity,” he said.