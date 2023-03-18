Oxford man shares story of wife’s decline, death due to Alzheimer’s

OXFORD — Barry Britt has been on a journey that no one would ever seek out. The love of his life — his wife, Patti — succumbed to Alzheimer’s last December after a years-long battle against the disease that chips away a little bit of a person’s life, memory and the ability to function each day.
Britt, 76, was featured in The Anniston Star two years ago when he visited his wife at the Cleburne County Nursing Home in Heflin during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time he was allowed to communicate with his wife — whom he had married in 2007 — only through the window of her room until those restrictions were lifted.
Patti had been admitted to the nursing home on Dec. 11, 2020, after being diagnosed for Alzheimer’s in 2017.
“I felt like that was one of the worst days in my life, to leave her over there, I had taken care of her at home for four and a half years, and when I left her over there I guess I cried all the way from Heflin back home just crying like a baby, I felt sorry for her and I knew she couldn’t help it,” Britt said.
Britt had contracted pneumonia and COVID-19 that November, hampering him from being Patti’s caretaker.
“I visited her almost every day, she got to where she could respond a little bit, she couldn’t talk and all Patti did the whole time she was there was walk and she walked in circles in the hall in the Alzheimer’s ward,” he said.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. The disease strikes men and women alike and is irreversible. It is the most common cause of dementia, the loss of intellectual and social abilities severe enough to interfere with daily functioning. It is not part of the normal aging process, but the risk of developing the disorder increases with age.
Once it takes hold, it doesn’t always bring a steady, constant decline. There were moments of hope for Patti Britt during the storm that was taking away her life, according to the nurses.
“They would tell me that sometimes she would walk up to them and sometimes grab them and hug somebody,” her husband said.
Britt visited his wife nearly every day of her stay at the nursing home.
“Sometimes she wouldn't really recognize me and I would get her attention and I would say, ‘Patti, Patti,’ I said, ‘Do you know who this is?’ I said, ‘This your husband Barry,’ and I said, ‘I love you very, very much,’ and many times she would do her best to tell me something but she couldn’t, but several times she would get something out in a broken language, ‘I, I, I, love, you, too.’” Britt said.
Death from complications
Dr. Anthony Esposito, a neurologist in Anniston said on Friday that Alzheimer’s is a form of dementia — the most common form.
“You really want to narrow it down to what kind of dementia you are dealing with and over the age of 65 clearly Alzheimer’s would be the most common cause,” Esposito said.
Esposito said less common forms of dementia include Lewy body dementias, fronto-temporal dementias and Parkinson’s dementias.
“The basic definition of dementia in general, including Alzheimer’s, would be a decline in cognitive function progressing over time,” he said.
Esposito said early signs include simple things like forgetting a grandchild’s name or forgetting to pay a bill.
“We call that stage one or mild or we even try to diagnose people before you start having significant symptoms which are called MCI or mild cognitive impairment,” Esposito said.
Esposito said that for his patients, he breaks it down to mild cognitive impairment, then mild Alzheimer’s, moderate then severe. Some doctors use a traditional numerical scale from one through four with some scales going all the way to seven stages of dementia and Alzheimer’s.
“The last stage would be someone very severe with almost no memory at all, does not recognize even their husband or close family relatives and loses a lot of the ability to speak,” he said.
Even if in the early stages patients lose the ability to live independently, sometimes they can live at home for years if they have a close family member who is able to take care of them but they need to be watched carefully — such as to not create a hazard in the kitchen, for example. Esposito said symptoms of later stages of Alzheimer include delusions, hallucinations and wandering at night.
And for all the pain it unleashes on individual families, the disease is poised to affect societies more than ever. Esposito said Alzheimer’s is becoming more prevalent as the population ages, given that the longer a person lives the higher the probability one has of being diagnosed with it. Genetic markers and a certain abnormal brain proteins called amyloid and tau can be checked to see if a person is more likely to get Alzheimer’s, he said.
“If you look at an Alzheimer's brain on a PET scan you would see a large accumulation of amyloid and that’s where the next generation of medications, we already have two that’s been approved … to try to eliminate the amyloid from the brain,” Esposito said.
Shrinkage of the brain is also seen in MRI scans in Alzheimer’s patients especially in the temporal lobe structures and parietal structures of the brain, he said.
“Most patients don’t actually die from Alzheimer’s, they usually die from complications from not eating and being sedentary, a lot of them die from more natural causes like severe pneumonia and infection,” Esposito said.
Early signs of a problem
Life for the couple had been going along fine until Britt started noticing some changes in Patti’s behavior.
“She would walk behind me and I couldn't get her to come up to me, she was afraid she was going to get lost, and sometimes she’d turn in an aisle in a grocery store or something and I’d look around and she’d be gone and I had to go find her,” he said.
Britt said she started going up to people and told them she had not seen them in a long time — but they were people she had never met.
“The worst thing was when she called me from the mall and she was parked coming out by the stop sign at the Firestone. She called me and said she didn't know how to get home, and I couldn’t believe it, I said, ‘Patti, you know the church is up there on the left we go to, you just come right by it.’” he said.
“When I got her home I put her in the car and I said, “Let’s go back to the mall and you drive back home, and I let her drive and she went through that intersection on 78 with a red light, straight through it, did not stop,” Britt said.
“I knew then she didn’t even know there was a red light there,” he said.
After that Britt took her to Birmingham for medical attention and she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
Cleburne County Nursing Home
Britt said when after visiting his wife he would experience an “up and down feeling” because the reality of the situation would hit him. For example, as time went by, Patti began to have more health issues.
“She had a couple of seizures and they had to carry her to the hospital and of course I met the people up there and they’d check her out and it affected her in a different way,” Britt said.
Britt would visit his wife nearly every day at the nursing home, missing only 20 days during the two years she was in Alzheimer’s ward.
“I’d never seen anybody have a seizure and it scared me to death. When she had one with me I was feeding her,” he said.
Patti’s condition only worsened as time moved on.
“She’d get a little agitated at times and things like that, her sister and brother would come from South Carolina and visit her and sometimes she wouldn't recognize them, but she seemed like she always recognized me,” Britt said.
Britt’s commitment to his wife’s needs were recognized by the staff and management at the nursing home.
“One day after she had that last seizure, two nurses and somebody from the front office came in and they said, ‘Barry you are doing something that’s unheard of,’ and I really frankly didn’t know what they meant. I said, ‘Well, am I doing something wrong?’ They said ‘No,’”
His devotion is what struck them.
“People don’t do, it’s unheard of what you're doing by coming here and seeing her like you do,” he said, recounting their explanation.
His love and support for his wife inspired one of the nurses.
“She said, ‘you come every day, you love her and you kiss her and you hug her and you feed her,’ and one of the ladies that was there said, ‘Mr. Britt, I’m new over here and I left a job that I wondered after I got here if I should change jobs,’” Britt said.
Britt said the nurse told him, “‘You went out to your Jeep out there … You picked her up in your arms, you swirled her around like you were on a merry-go-round.’”
Britt said,“‘I watched you, I was standing at the window, you reached over and you kissed her and set her in your car,’ and she said, ‘I realized when you done that I realized what my purpose over here is and it’s to love people, you showed more love than than anything I’d ever seen in my life.’”
Beginning of the end
During the final week of Patti’s life, the nurses knew her time was almost up as Britt tended to her needs.
“They came in that day and told me, ‘Mr. Britt, sometimes it seems like a patient either waits for someone to come before they die, or they wait for somebody to leave because they don’t want to die in front of them,’” he said.
“I said, ‘Are y’all asking me to leave,’ and they said, ‘No, we’re not asking you to leave but that is a possibility,’ so I said, ‘I tell you what I’ll do, I’ll get up — it was on a Thursday, I think — I’ll get up and I’ll go home for awhile, I’m tired, I’ll go home and take a bath and things like that,” Britt said.
“In three hours they called and said she passed away, she waited, at least that’s what it seemed like she did. I think about it a lot,” Britt said. Patti was 64.
Britt then reflected on his effort to be there for his wife to the very end.
“I wouldn't do anything different. I thought about the love of Christ, he didn’t go to the Cross because he had a lot of energy and was stout and strong, he went because he loved people,” Britt said.
“I’ve got peace with it, and the peace I have with it is not just about me, it’s because I felt so sorry for her, and I know that I’ve got no regrets about not doing what I felt like I should do for Patti,” he said.
Life after Patti
Britt said he plans to hold a service for Patti with family and friends in April in South Carolina, her home state, because she did not know a lot of people here.
“When she died on the 14th of December, she was cremated the next day,” he said. “She always wanted her ashes to be scattered on Panama City Beach so my son Keith and I went to Panama City and Christmas morning went down there and scattered her ashes and we came back the same day.”
“I made a service out of it, we sat in the car and I told Keith, ‘she deserves a little service and I said I’m going to hold one right here, I held her ashes up to my chest, and I prayed that God would give me strength to do what I had to do, and I prayed that the weather would settle down a little bit because there was a lot of wind,” Britt said.
“When we got out of that car and after the prayer the weather calmed down, and I believe we could sit on that beach without a coat and it was cool that day, we scattered her in all different places, and when we got through we got in the car and we drove all the way back home,” he said.
“I did everything I told her I would do. If I had to walk to Panama City I would have done it,” he said.
Britt credits his friends for helping him endure a very difficult chapter in his life.
“I’ve got a nucleus of friends that’s unbelievable … it’s unbelievable,” Britt said. “I’ve got some friends that’s like brothers and sisters and I don’t have any brothers and sisters, but I’ve got the best support group anybody could ever have, it’s been so much to me, I get phone calls, I get people to bring me meals and things like that,” he said.
Early in the disease’s progression, a doctor told Britt that Patti had a lot of plaque that had accumulated on a portion of her brain, smothering her ability to talk and use her hands.
“Looking back on my situation, you have got to have an unconditional love for that person. Because if you don’t, you will not do what you’re supposed to do because it will wear you out mentally and physically,” Britt said in a serious and deliberate tone.
“It’s a terrible disease, you see a person alive and beautiful and you can watch them deteriorate physically and mentally,” he said.
The lonesome swing
A swing that seats two people hangs outside of Britt’s home, affording a fine view overlooking Oxford Lake. The couple used to sit there and pass the time every afternoon they could, watching the goings-on in the surrounding park.
Now, Britt says, there is something wrong with the swing.
“The only thing wrong with it is she’s not in it,” he said.