‘Unconditional love’

Oxford man shares story of wife’s decline, death due to Alzheimer’s

Britt, Patti photo

Barry Britt holds a photo of his wife, Patti, at his home in Oxford.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — Barry Britt has been on a journey that no one would ever seek out. The love of his life — his wife, Patti — succumbed to Alzheimer’s last December after a years-long battle against the disease that chips away a little bit of a person’s life, memory and the ability to function each day.

Britt, 76, was featured in The Anniston Star two years ago when he visited his wife at the Cleburne County Nursing Home in Heflin during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time he was allowed to communicate with his wife — whom he had married in 2007 — only through the window of her room until those restrictions were lifted.

Britt Pattii visit

Barry Britt visits his wife, Patti, through the window in her room at the Cleburne County Nursing Home in 2021.
Britt empty swing

Barry Britt talks about losing his wife, Patti, to Alzheimer's. He is sitting in a swing he used to share with his wife, Patti, at their home in Oxford.

