Oxford man charged with trafficking fentanyl

Authorities charged a man earlier this week after he was allegedly found with numerous drugs at a home in Oxford.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday charged Ryan Devon Miller, 30, of Oxford with trafficking fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and several misdemeanors.
According to court documents, deputies found Miller that day with at least 8 grams of fentanyl, at least 8 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana for “other than personal use,” and cyclobenzaprine.
Miller was also allegedly found that day with a concealed handgun and no permit, digital scales with drug residue, and diclofenac potassium, an illegally possessed prescription drug.
An attempt Friday to reach deputies for more information was not immediately successful.
Miller was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $234,000. As of Friday, Miller was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 1.
Trafficking fentanyl is a Class A felony. If convicted, Miller could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.