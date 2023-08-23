Oxford Main Street gets state awards

OXFORD — Historic Main Street Oxford received three awards of excellence during the recent Main Street Alabama conference held in Huntsville.
This marked the tenth annual set of awards given to the state’s Main Street organizations to celebrate the success of local programs.
Historic Main Street Oxford received the Community Reinvestment Award having reached the $10 million mark and the Creative Business Promotion Idea for “Sips and Succs” by Succ It Up, a local plant business.
The Main Street Hero Award, honoring an individual, business, or organization that made an outstanding contribution to their program, went to Oxford Cleaners, operated by the Bentley family.
The Awards of Excellence recognized winners from across the state in the categories of Adaptive Reuse, Preservation, Historic Rehabilitation, Fundraising, Public/Private Partnerships, Business Development, Economic Impact, Promotion, Business Promotion, Marketing, Tourism, Volunteer Development, Placemaking, Design Development, Non-Historic Building Design, Reinvestment, and Planning & Public Space.
Hunter Gentry serves as the director of Historic Main Street Oxford.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.