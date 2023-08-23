 Skip to main content
Oxford Main Street gets state awards

Oxford Main Street awards

Chip and Gracie Jancsek, of Succ It Sup, pose with Historic Main Street Oxford Director Hunter Gentry and the Creative Business Promotion Idea Award they received from Main Street Alabama.

 Courtesy photo

OXFORD — Historic Main Street Oxford received three awards of excellence during the recent Main Street Alabama conference held in Huntsville.

This marked the tenth annual set of awards given to the state’s Main Street organizations to celebrate the success of local programs.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.