Oxford Main Street director whets audience appetite for history

Several members of the Calhoun County Historical Society lined up after their meeting Tuesday to buy a new book, “Images of America: Oxford.”
They had just listened to its co-author, Hunter Gentry, director of Historic Main Street in Oxford, speak about the book, which features information about Oxford’s inhabitants dating from the early 1830s. Co-author with Gentry is the director of the Oxford Public Library, Amy Henderson.
Gentry told his audience at the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County that white people moved into this region after many of the previous inhabitants, members of the Muscogee Creek Nation, had been forced away.
“The Muscogee Creek Nation has called the Choccolocco Valley home for 12,000 years,” Gentry wrote in the opening sentence of the book’s first chapter, “The Early Days.”
Then, he wrote about Hernando de Soto’s passing through the area in 1540 for Spain, and then how England owned the land until it was eventually admitted to the United States as the State of Alabama in 1819.
The book project started when Arcadia Publishing of Charleston, S.C., reached out to find individuals who might be interested in preserving the city’s history by publishing a collection of photographs with captions. Gentry and Henderson accepted the challenge.
At the meeting, Gentry focused his presentation on Oconee Cemetery, a place that most people who travel the busy U.S. 78 never notice. That’s because the cemetery, which is across the street from Lowe’s in Oxford, sits off the road and is sometimes covered with underbrush. Because it is so old, with graves dating back to 1847, there are no records of ownership. However, local historians have found current descendants who would prefer that no one else bury their loved ones there. Recently, however, it appears someone changed their mind.
“The last burial there was in 2021,” Gentry said.
He displayed the earliest known photograph of the cemetery and showed photographs of houses that had once been located near the site. His research revealed the names of the earliest settlers, such as Allen, Bush, Caver, Dearman, Cummings and Turnipseed. At that time, the settlers had slaves who assumed the names of their owners. He learned that there are still descendants in the Caver family living in the region.
Gentry and Henderson found photographs of several of the earliest settlers and presented them in the book.
Gentry encouraged those interested in learning more about the history of Oxford, and other places in Calhoun County, to buy a subscription to the www.newspapers.com. The Oxford library has access to digitalized copies of the writings of Bessie Coleman Robinson, who recorded information about the early 1900s here.
At present, one of the descendants of the Caver family, is seeking a grant to preserve the cemetery.
The book, which Gentry often referred to, is divided into chapters that focus on the city’s earliest houses, schools, churches, businesses, recreation, notable citizens and other topics. Photographs are on almost every page.
“Writing the book was an adventure,” Henderson said. “It was so fascinating to learn about different aspects of the city or learn more details about things I had heard about.”
Henderson, also a first-time author, said she enjoyed learning more about publishing a book.
Those who wish to order “Images of America: Oxford” should visit www.oxfordpl.org/oxfordbook. The cost is $23.99, which does not include shipping. Henderson said those who wish to use a debit or credit card should add the code “OPL” when ordering online to avoid incurring shipping costs, and then to arrange for pickup. The book is also available at the front desk of the library and can be purchased with cash or a check.
Both authors will sign the book if asked in advance. Call 256-831-1750.