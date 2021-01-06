Oxford limiting public access to city facilities due to viral spread

Some Oxford city buildings and programs will have limited public access, the city announced this week, due to the spread of COVID-19.
City Hall and other city buildings are open to staff and city employees, but residents are being asked to conduct business by phone or email, according to a release sent Monday. Business licenses can be purchased or renewed in the lock box at the front entryway.
Several programs of the Parks and Recreation Department have also been adjusted.
The basketball program has been postponed to Jan. 18, including practices and games.
Workout rooms at the Oxford Civic Center, Friendship Community Center and Bynum Community Center require temperature checks, and have to be reserved by phone in advance due to limited space. Call the Civic Center at 256-831-2660, Bynum at 256-241-2716 and Friendship at 256-831-2679.
The city Senior Center will continue to deliver meals but will remain closed.
No date was listed in the release for a return to regular scheduling and access, but the release notes that the city “will continue to closely monitor the situation and make decisions for our citizens and employees’ best interest.”