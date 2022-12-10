 Skip to main content
Oxford lights its downtown tree, attracting vendors and shoppers

tree time

Three pageant winners stand with Oxford Mayor Alton Craft and Santa Claus beside the city's lighted tree Saturday evening. Shown facing the mayor are, from left, Susanna Reaves, 16, Miss Oxford Camellia Teen; Daley Grace Alford, 15, Miss Oxford Teen Volunteer; and Kaitlyn Funk, 19, Miss Oxford Volunteer.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Yuletide spirit was in no short supply in downtown Oxford Saturday, with an all-day Christmas market event in the park. 

The annual Christmas on Main event brought smiles to many faces with kids running through vendor stalls and folks lining up to take selfies with Santa. 