Oxford lights its downtown tree, attracting vendors and shoppers

Yuletide spirit was in no short supply in downtown Oxford Saturday, with an all-day Christmas market event in the park.
The annual Christmas on Main event brought smiles to many faces with kids running through vendor stalls and folks lining up to take selfies with Santa.
“The turnout has been wonderful,” said Stacy Booth, marketing director for the city of Oxford.
Booth was standing just downrange of the large Christmas tree set up in the park which at 4:55 p.m. had not been lit yet.
“We’re here to do the tree lighting. That’s something that the mayor always enjoys doing. And we just appreciate everybody that was here today, shopping in Oxford,” Booth said.
Mayor Alton Craft stood next to Santa as he directed the crowd in a countdown to light the tree. After a momentary pause for effect, the tree was successfully lit and the crowd cheered.
By 5:30 p.m. folks were sipping warm beverages by the glow of twinkling Christmas lights, browsing all the goodies and chatting with their friends and families.
As the second year for the tree lighting, the event sold out for vendor space, featuring over 40 vendors in the park of all sorts of goodies and treats. Director of Historic Main Street Oxford, Hunter Gentry, said the event acted as an “open house” of sorts for their downtown businesses that participated.
“I am beyond thrilled at the success for our annual Christmas on Main. It’s amazing to see so many local residents and visitors supporting our downtown merchants and market vendors,” Gentry said.
“The mission of Historic Main Street Oxford is to enhance downtown vibrancy, preserve its history, empower its community of business, and foster a center of activity for residents and visitors,” he said.